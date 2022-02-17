The new Cruz Azul stadium would be revealed for the next two years

Cruz Azul would change stadium

The Azteca Stadium could affect the Blue Cross in the next two years, since the Colossus of Santa Úrsula would be remodeled for the 2026 World Cup to be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada, which would cause the closure of the property.

Cruz Azul would have to leave the Aztec stadium Before the remodeling, although it has not yet been announced when the remodeling will begin, there are rumors that assure that the Machine will have to find an alternative to play at home.

The reason for this change is due to the indications of the FIFAwho asked to make several renovations to the Azteca Stadium, in which one of the biggest drawbacks are the boxes, since there are some larger than others, so they plan that they all have the same capacity.

It is for this reason that the directive of the celestial I would analyze several options to move the teambecause they have not yet decided if they will continue in the capital of Mexico City or in nearby areas.

What would be the new Cruz Azul stadium?

The strongest option for the board would be to move the games to the Victoria Stadium where the Tuzos from Pachuca due to the proximity to the cooperative and to the fact that they have a large fan base in that area, so it would not be a bad option to hold the sky-blue games.

