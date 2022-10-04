The new Daho, Lara Fabian’s recipes and Rihanna’s big news

We have news of the next album ofEtienne Daho ! His 12th album will be called ”Shoot the night on the stars’‘ and should exit in February 2023. Inspiration? The love story between Frank Sinatra and Ava GardnerEtienne in a lover mood, we can’t wait!

Lara Fabianwhich celebrates its 50th anniversary on stage all over France until the end of the month, has just released a very nice, hybrid book, between recipe book and autobiography, it’s called ‘‘EVERYTHING”! In this book full of very pretty photos, Lara Fabian recounts her childhood memories between Sicily, Belgium, Canada, her career which took her all over the world to Japan and to each memory corresponds a recipe !

“All” Lara Fabian’s souvenir book including her recipes from all over the world!

Free Expression Editions

Caponata, teriyaki vegetables, fish couscous. There is even the mash recipe of his little dog Kaylaa raw turkey/Brussels sprouts mix that we won’t try at home, but it’s very successful!

Finally ! Rihanna returns, not for her brand of clothes, nor for her make-up line, nor in the people pages with her baby born on May 13th… No! We are talking about music. We are delighted because Rihanna has not released anything since her album “ANTI” over 6 years ago!

No album announced for the moment but one of the most prestigious events of TV, it is Rihanna who will ensure the concert of the super bowlthe American football final next February 12… It’s an honor reserved for the biggest stars in music, Prince, Coldplay, Madonna, the Rolling Stones, Beyonce or even Paul McCartney preceded her… Bravo Riri, we can’t wait to see her back on stage !

