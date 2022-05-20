The new Daredevil series for Disney Plus would have signed Matt Corman and Chris Ord as writers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to find new ways to please Marvel fans, even if it means taking a look at the past. A fairly common request among fans of the House of Ideas is to give continuity to Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Well, Marvel partially fulfilled fan requests in Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Charlie Cox reprized his role as Matt Murdock and practiced as a lawyer Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

Very shortly before, another central character from the Daredevil Netflix series made his return in Hawkeye. Vincent D’Onofrio got back into the skin of Wilson Fiskbetter known as Kingpinin the series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

The return of the two beloved characters set off an explosion of rumours, hints and half-truths about a possible new Daredevil series. Even the publication Production Weekly spoke of a “reboot” in one of its numbers this year.

Before continuing, and with all this information collected, it is important to note that Marvel Studios has not confirmed (or denied) that a new Daredevil series is in the oven.

However, Variety has provided new indications that, indeed, a “continuation” of the series is underway. The medium picks up that Matt Corman and Chris Ord have signed on with Marvel to write the series.

Corman and Ord have been responsible, for example, for the series Covert Affairsfrom USA Network, which aired between 2010 and 2014. Both would also serve as executive producers.

With Daredevil, along with the rest of the Netflix series, now available on Disney Plus, it is a wise move to give continuity, even in a new sequel series, to the character’s story.

In the absence of official confirmation (Variety’s sources are usually reliable), it remains to be seen if Marvel maintains the tone of the original series or, on the contrary, softens everything to make the Man Without Fear more suitable for him. Disney+ Family Friendly environment.