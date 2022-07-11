The new DC League of Super Pets trailer brings with it a surprise “cameo”

Summer is always a breeding ground for animated films to proliferate, with special emphasis on the word “broth”. With the school holidays, the need for content suitable for the whole family means that animated films have found their favorite time to hit theaters.

In that line, this next July 29 will reach the Spanish rooms DC League of Super Petsthe new film from Warner Bros. and DC Films about the pets of DC’s most famous superheroes.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Register

The most striking thing about DC League of Super Pets is its impressive voice cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Wilde, John Early, Jameela Jamil, Jemaine Clement, Daveed Diggs, Dascha Polanco, and Marc Maron.

With the premiere of DC League of Superpets just around the corner, a new promotional spot has hit the web via Reddit, and it actually includes a surprise appearance.

At a certain moment, when PBa pig capable of changing its size at will, grows inside a car, a toy of garfield appears on the rear window.

Garfield is, naturally, the orange cat created by Jim Davis in 1976: Passionate lasagna lover and professional Monday hater.

In addition to DC League of Super Pets, this summer we have outstanding animated film releases such as Lightyear, A Samurai Hero: The Legend of Hank, the sea monster on Netflix or Luck on Apple TV +, among others.

In animation, DC usually enjoys a great consensus among its fans when it comes to praising its movies and series, a consensus that there is not in most live-action movies, especially those that belong to the DC Extended Universe.

The Justice League is trapped by Lex Luthor – only the pets of the most famous superheroes on Earth will be able to solve this difficult situation and free their owners.