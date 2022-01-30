Tax bills, here’s how much time we have to pay them: the new deadlines after the 2022 Budget Law.

The 2022 Budget Law introduced an extension to the payment of tax bills. An extension that had already been granted by the Tax Decree for the bills notified between 1 September and 31 December 2021, extending the possibility of paying them from 60 to 150 days.

We remind you that the payment folder is the deed that the Revenue Agency-Collection sends to taxpayers in order to recover the credits claimed by the tax authorities (Revenue Agency, Inps, Municipalities, etc.)

In addition, the folder contains: the description of the sums due to the creditor institution

to the creditor institution an invitation to make payment within the terms defined on the date of notification

information on terms of payment (where how)

(where how) and instructions for requesting the installment paymentsthe Suspension o propose an appeal.

What is the novelty established by the Budget Law approved at the end of December?

Tax Bills: the new deadlines after the 2022 Budget Law

The extension of payment times for bills established by the new Budget Law concerns bills notified between 1 January and 31 March 2022.

The bills notified in the aforementioned period can be paid within 180 days and no more 60. Also on the bills notified in this period that report the expiry of 60 days, the payment will be granted within 180 days.

Furthermore, no additional charges will be calculated.

Finally, in the aforementioned period of time, the Tax Collection Agency will not be able to carry out any debt recovery activities.

Source: Adiconsum