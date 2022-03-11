The new decree on reopening: how the Green pass changes from 1 April on work and transport

The Draghi government is working on a decree that will trace the road map of the reopening and easing of anti-Covid measures. Which will be fired from the CDM next week. And the date to mark on the calendar is April 1st. That is the day on which, once the state of emergency has expired, the Super Green pass will no longer be necessary for hotels and transport. The remodeling of the certificate is a decision already taken and linked to the needs of tourism. While also for the stadiums we go towards a capacity of 100% after the 1st of March. The knots still to be untied are instead two. One is the use of masks at school and indoors. The other, more thorny, is that of the Covid-19 Green Certification in the workplace.

The road map and the work

On this point the majority is divided. M5S and Lega would be for an immediate overcoming of the measure, allowing to go to work even if not vaccinated but in possession of a negative swab result. While Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Health would be in favor of extending the obligation for some time. Meanwhile, explain today Republicthe first government road map sets the first dates to remember:

As for the Rsa and hospitals, visitors must show the Green pass, fill in a questionnaire, undergo a body temperature measurement. Access is allowed to only one visitor, without the possibility of alternating during visiting hours, and visitors must wear Ffp2 masks. Each department will have a visitor list with the obligation to keep it for at least 14 days.

Where the Green pass will no longer be needed

The three points are part of the road map for returning to normal. And they will be accompanied by a measure that will come into force with the new decree: the end of the obligation of any Green pass to sit at tables in outdoor bars and restaurants. Another step that is being worked on concerns hotels. In the government there are those who ask to remove the obligation of the Green Pass for hotel guests. The measure would serve to incentivize tourism and not to force those arriving from abroad with only the swab to carry out continuous tests if they spend a few days in the hotel. Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia has spent several times in signaling the need not to lag behind the openings of other countries.

And yesterday, it always lets you know Republic, he explained that perhaps as early as Tuesday the CDM could establish «the post-emergency Covid rules. Draghi shared the urgency to intervene with the new measures ». The measure will accompany the cancellation of the certificate requirement for boarding “planes, trains, ships and ferries, buses and coaches that connect more than two regions, buses and coaches used for rental services with driver, vehicles used in services local or regional public transport, with the exception of travel to and from the islands “.

The contagion curve

All this is happening while the numbers of the pandemic are receiving countertrend signals. Yesterday the total infections were 54 thousand and the positivity index rose, but above all the Gimbe Foundation recorded an increase in positives which, however, does not correspond, for now, to the growth in employment in the medical area and intensive care of the hospitals. According to Gimbe, cases have increased in half of the Italian provinces, but it will take another week to understand if we are facing a new wave of the pandemic. According to the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri “we must not be excessively alarmed: the Omicron variant is still in circulation, together with its sub-variants even more contagious but which do not carry with them a greater clinical risk”.

“It is therefore important – said Sileri to Radio Cusano Campus – that the people who have carried out the primary vaccination cycle complete it with the booster dose, in order to be more protected when, next autumn, a recovery should occur. more consistent than the viral circulation “. The undersecretary explained that the process of reshaping and removing the restrictive measures adopted to slow down the circulation of the virus will continue in the coming weeks, from distances to indoor masks, from isolations to quarantines, up to the Green pass, “which carried out an important function in allowing us to carry out social and economic activities with greater safety but which cannot and must not be eternal ”.

Ricciardi’s alarm

Of a completely different opinion is the scientific advisor of the Ministry of Health Walter Ricciardi. According to which with the easing of the anti Covid measures that are being registered in various European countries, “while we were starting to have a good summer again, we run the risk, at this rate, of ruining it while instead it could have been managed better “. The professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University spoke during the inauguration of the training year of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems of the Cattolica (Altems).

Ricciardi recalled the various decisions, not coordinated at European level, of the countries of the Union, such as Austria, which has removed various obligations, “France which suspends the Green pass and we are accused of health dictatorship to keep it. It’s exhausting. Yet it is clear that if circulation is opened, for example by suspending all measures, as Britain has done, there is again an increase in cases “, he concluded, stressing that the Agency for Disease Control, the Ecdc should share “not only data but also actions”.

