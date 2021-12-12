the new, delicious biscuit nuance to be discovered!

For some women it is similar to the color of pumpkin, for others it is a sort of lighter leather, for the greedy ones it is simply biscuit.

The bags and shoes proposed by the most prestigious brands in this upcoming winter are in a new and very warm color. Let’s discover the must-haves to be given as gifts for Christmas.

Contrary to what happens with pastry treats, biscuit accessories do not make you fat. The color is intense and recalls leather even though it is not, it is as if it had an orange component and a touch of beige. If you are looking for something new that goes with everything then looking at these ideas will be very helpful.

Biscuit accessories: choose from bags and shoes that best suit your style

Today’s first proposal is the minimal chic bag by Marni, (a company that has been owned by Renzo Rosso for eleven years). The soft medium trunk in bottled calfskin has three compartments, two inside pockets and a flap closure. Excellent to be worn over the shoulder (adjustable) over an orange or blue single-breasted coat. The price is 1250 euros.

Fendi launches the shoulder bag with web decoration, gold-colored logo plaque and removable shoulder strap (1250 euros on Farfetch). The iconic rectangular shape of the baguette becomes sporty and was also made in light biscuit (an intense beige).

A boot that will fit perfectly is the model with a large gold diamond chain (like the hooks of the Marni bag) at the Margot Lovecalf ankle. Casadei. Also available in the knee version (1075 euros) they have a chunky heel and openings that reveal the ankle and cost 875 euros.

Also Liu Jo has seen fit to create a pair of boots in a biscuit shade, in leather, with a tapered toe and a low stiletto heel. Classic is mixed with glamor in this shoe with a strong style. They cost 189 euros.

Nanny’s boots are discounted by 50% Loggi they are trendy because they are chunky (we told you about them recently) and because they are made of light leather. High up to below the knee, they have visible seams, round toe and maxi sole in the same color. There are no openings and the inner lining guarantees comfort. Suitable for outings to the park as for outdoor aperitifs in the mountains, they cost € 99.50.

A biscuit accessory will make you unmistakable, currently around, for now, only a few are seen (with the exception of fashion victims and influencers, of course). You just need to know what you want and create the right match also, why not, with the old belt as always.

Silvia Zanchi