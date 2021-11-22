The new, detailed images of Ingenuity flying to Mars

https://video.repubblica.it/tecnologia/dossier/spazio/le-nuov-dettagliate-imphotos-di-ingenuity-che-vola-su-marte/401992/402702

This video sent by NASA’s Perseverance rover, which is located on Mars, documents the 13th flight carried out by the Ingenuity drone carried out on the red planet last September 4: they are the most detailed images ever seen, so far, of the aircraft in action. The flight lasted just 160.5 seconds and was one of the most complicated by Ingenuity, which rose about 8 meters. The Perseverance rover, which captured the scene with its two Mastcam-Z science cameras, was about 300 meters away. Among the scientific observations related to this flight there was also the measurement of the dust raised by the drone during its take-off and landing.