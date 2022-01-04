the new digital terrestrial is also underway in the North

The new year opens in the sign of the switch off. After Sardinia – which reorganized its TV frequencies between November 15 and January 4 – now it’s up to Northern Italy. In fact, starting from 3 January and up to 9 March, the time for the re-tuning of the channels in Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy (except the province of Mantua) and in the provinces of Piacenza, Trento And Bolzano. And from 9 February to 14 March the Veneto, the province of Mantua, the Friuli Venezia Giulia and theEmilia Romagna. Finally, on March 8, 2022, national TVs will activate the Mpeg-4 encoding, which will allow programs to be viewed in high quality only for those who have a TV that supports this technology, maintaining (if they wish) the simulcast of the old Mpeg-2 encoding but on numbers from 500 to 509.

The bonuses and super bonuses of 2022: from home to children, from furniture to TV The guide Deadlines

From single check to close cash: the news for 2022

For citizens who are not authorized to see the new digital terrestrial digital TV, the only thing left to do – also taking advantage of government bonuses – is to equip themselves with a new TV or decoder. In this scenario there is a platform that has already done its switch off, that the bouquet in high definition visual and sound has already tested and on which you can climb with a small investment. It is called TivùSat and it is the free Italian digital satellite platform created by Tivù srl. It has a bouquet with more than 160 channels, of which 60 in high definition (on digital terrestrial there are about ten) and seven in 4K (ultra HD). And then 40 radio channels. There is something for all tastes: entertainment, films, TV series, programs for children and teenagers, documentaries, news (also drawing on the great international broadcasters and 23 regional Rai news programs) and lots of free football made available above all by Rai and Mediaset. A truly broad television offer. From 2009 to date, 4,440,000 TivùSat smart cards have been activated by users and Auditel estimates 2,777,000 TivùSat families active in their first homes. The platform is able to reach the whole national territory and broadcasts from the Hotbird satellites of the Eutelsat fleet (13ø East).

THE SWITCH OFF

Also for this reason, in times of switch off, the goal of 5 million active cards seems to be really achievable in a relatively short period of time. To enter the world of TivùSat just install a satellite dish, buy a TivùSat certified device (decoder or Cam) and activate the smartcard that is inside the box. The TivùSat certified decoder is compatible with any type of TV and the cost varies from 120 to 160 euros, depending on the brands and services offered. The Cam, cost estimated from 90 to 110 euros, instead requires a new generation TV. A one-off expense, mitigated by the possibility of taking advantage of the TV bonus and above all lasting over time. There is also a new facility in favor of the elderly over 70 who will be able to receive the decoder at home.

HOW THE BONUS WORKS

The bonuses to buy a new TV will in fact also be broadcast in 2022. The initiative of the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti – included in the maneuver – refinances with 68 million euros the incentive for those who have an old TV at home incompatible with new broadcasting standards for digital terrestrial. According to some estimates, the measure will reach over 5 million families overall. More than positive forecasts are coming from Ares, the Italian specialized household appliance retailer association that brings together the main distribution groups, from Euronics to Unieuro up to Mediaworld.

AUDIENCE

Approximately 150 million have already been disbursed for 2.5 million families. And with the other 170 available, between inventories and the new 68 million, it will exceed 5 million. The discount can go up to 130 euros on the new purchase. But the big news mainly concerns those over 70 who will receive the decoder directly at home. A facility for those with up to 20,000 euros of income per year. «I am particularly satisfied with this rule – explained Giorgetti – which will allow millions of Italians over 70 to face this transition to digital TV without any inconvenience.

THE MODES

The 68 million arrived with the Budget law will be added to the unspent funds of the previous endowment, so for 2022 there are about 170 million euros available. Technically, the operation to support the over 70s will be possible thanks to an agreement between the Ministry of Economic Development and the Italian Post Office. Operation that will allow home delivery of the decoder. Activation of the service will absorb 5 million euros of resources. The bonus is paid in the form of a discount applied by the seller on the price of the purchased product.