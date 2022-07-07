The new Disney princess gets violent in ‘The Princess’

Disney wants to show that princess movies have not gone out of styleat least if they are like the protagonist of princessa combination of fantasy, action and martial arts about a woman willing to face anyone who gets in front of her. Therefore, the time has come for all those who wanted the princesses to be less Snow White and more Brave, to see the result in this film directed by Le-Van Kiet.

“It’s a metaphor for anyone who feels underestimated,” describes actress Joey Kin.g about his role in this amazing film that premiered on Hulu and Disney+. The actress became known with the romantic comedy trilogy My First Kiss on Netflix.

Her co-star from The Princess, Vietnamese actress Veronica Ngo, has even joked that “I’ve never seen a girl fight like that before.”

The factory responsible for immortalizing stories such as Snow White or Cinderella has turned its stories around with a film starring a princess that could well have come from a Tarantino shoot or the John Wic sagak. In The Princess, Joey King plays a young woman who refuses to marry Julius, the cruel and sociopathic man to whom she is engaged (played by Dominic Cooper), a rebellion for which the king decides to lock her up in the highest Rapunzel-style castle.

However, the second plot twist comes when the suitor, spiteful and furious at the princess’s rejection, launches an offensive to seize his father’s throne, something that only the protagonist can prevent. Even if he has to fight the whole court. In addition, throughout the plot there is a third character, that of Julius’s lover, played by Olga Kurylenko (Bond girl in Quantum of Solace, with Daniel Craig as 007)

RADICAL TURN

“When I read the script I knew it was different from anything I’d ever read,” says King of his character. And it is that, after years criticizing the stagnant story model in which a woman waits for her man to be rescued, Disney has made a move by offering a film that not only bets on the opposite, but also sweetens it with action shots and a bloodbath that very few will associate with its title.

The funny thing is that in its hour and a half of footage you never get to hear the name of this particular princessr, a detail that the actress in charge of giving it life says “that she doesn’t need”. “She’s the princess and she’ll let you know,” King jokes.

The film’s director, Le-Van Kiet, explains more about this decision: “When we finished writing the film we tried to come up with a name, but we realized that we had invested so much in creating the unique aura that it has that we realized that no name would do it justice”, defends Kiet, known for shooting Furie (2019), the highest grossing film in the history of Vietnam.

The filmmaker insists he was inspired by other recent stories like Brave and Tangled, which were already changing the foundations of princess stories, but “I wanted to do something completely different.”

For this reason, The Princess stands out for long takes, choreographed fights, and impossible fights with weapons of all kinds, from hairpins and pearls to vegetables that prove to be more violent than one might think if they fall into the hands of a willing person. The film was shot in Bulgaria last year in more than twenty sets inspired by medieval times.

“There is a point of absurdity and a point of exaggeration –defends the director–. (…) she has the necessary humor so that you don’t take her too seriously but at the same time you empathize with the character and have a good time”.

CAST

The film stars, in addition to Joey King, Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow) and Veronica Ngo (The Old Guard). The Princess is directed by Le-Van Kiet, written by Ben Lustig (The Thirst) and Jake Thornton (Final Fantasy), and produced by Neal H. Moritz (the Fast and Furious franchise), Toby Jaffe (Total Recall) and Derek Kolstad ( John Wick), with Joey King and Guy Riedel producing.