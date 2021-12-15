the new documentary on the street artist JR

The unstoppable JR also arrives at the cinema with a new documentary dedicated to his career as a street artist: it is called Paper & Glue and premiered on December 10 on MSBNC. It is now being shown in several US theaters.

FROM ILLEGAL GRAFFITI TO OSCARS

“The film is the culmination of years of my work and includes an archive of photographs and videos that date back to my adolescence. At the time of many of these recordings, I had no intention or knowledge that they would be used in this way “: explains JR, the absolute protagonist of the film, who sees him in action since the illegal graffiti in Paris, made at night, away from prying eyes, before fame and popularity made him one of the most acclaimed street artists in the world.

Among his most recent works, in addition to the installation Greetings from Giza in Egypt, there are those made in Italy: The wound to Palazzo Strozzi in Florence and the work that involved the facade of Palazzo Farnese in Rome. But to elevate him in the Olympus of the international star system was certainly the collaboration with the actor Timothèe Chalamet on the last night of the Oscars, which brought him closer to the seventh art after the documentary Visages, Villages, made in 2018 with the extraordinary Agnès Varda.

THE APPRECIATIONS OF ANGELINA JOLIE

Attending the premiere of Paper & Glue to Los Angeles there was also Angelina Jolie, a friend of Jr who, after declaring herself proud to have participated in the event, commented on Instagram: “In much of today’s culture, art is synonymous with money. The film is reminiscent of the other side of art. The art that belongs to the people. The art that comes from the street “ concluding “And perhaps the most revolutionary thing anyone can do in our world is to unite people, as art can sometimes do”. In fact, the film highlights the inclusive vocation of the art of the French creative, who intends to give voice to the unheard.