The new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar-winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence will return to the screen as protagonist of Causewaythe new drama directed by Lila Neugebauer, the American film director. Discover what is this tape about and which one is it its release date.

What is causeway about

In this movie we will see Jennifer Lawrence as Lynseya military engineer is forced to return to the United Statesthen suffer a brain injuryafter an explosion in afghanistan. Who, to resume his life, undergo a slow and painful recovery.

But this recovery is not the only thing that Lynsey will have to facebecause he must also stay by his mother’s side, with whom share a complicated relationshipwhile fighting against the painful memories of his childhood and adjusts to his new job, cleaning pools.

Although his only wish is recover her old life as an engineer, the protagonist will have to accept your situation and take it one step at a time. One day, when his truck breaks down, will meet James Aucoina mechanic in whom you will find company and comfort to deal with your situation.

The friendship that will be born in them will get stronger and stronger, because both will feel united by their pastwill be provided compassion for each other and they will try break with your memories to move forward.

When and where to see it

Tape Causeway is a production of Apple Original Films and A24 which will have an exclusive premiere for the Apple TV+ streaming platformthe next friday november 4.

East film was directed by lila neugebauer (maid), written by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders and produced by Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi. In addition to Jennifer Lawrencein the cast of this film are: Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train) as James Aucoin, Stephen Henderson (Dune), Linda Emond (Julie & Julia), RussellHarvard (The Hammer) and Donald Paul (Emancipation), among other actors.

After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festivalcritics praised the work of Jennifer Lawrence and even, it was speculated that this role could take the actress to the Oscar nominations. Until now, Causeway maintains an IMDb rating of 7.5.

