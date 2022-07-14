The new Dreamworks channel will have an incredible catalog in July

The new channel DreamWorks, one of the most renowned animation studios in the world, and the most relevant Pay TV signal of the moment in terms of children’s and family entertainment, brings to Mexico in July the great premiere of its catalog of most acclaimed blockbuster films of the last decade to entertain the whole family.

Here we leave you the best that July will have for you and the little ones in the house.

¨CHICKS ON THE RUN¨ Premiere July 16 at 8:00pm

Featuring the voices of acclaimed stars like Mel Gibson (The Patriot, Mad Max 2), Miranda Richardson (Snow White, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Timothy Spall (The King’s Speech) and many more.



¨SHREK¨ Premiere July 16 8:00pm

The cinematic phenomenon that captured the world’s imagination with… the greatest fairy tale ever told! is back to remind us that even the most unexpected character can achieve anything they set out to do.

¨HOP: REBEL WITHOUT EASTER¨Premiere July 17 6:00pm

The American film directed by Tim Hill (Alvin and the Chipmunks), produced by Chris Meledandri (Despicable Me and Ice Age) and starring Russell Brand (Trolls, Ballers), Hugh Laurie (Friends, House), James Marsden ( The Notebook, Enchanted) and Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) comes to television.

¨TURBO¨ Premiere July 24 6:00pm

The animated sports comedy that comes to show and teach the youngest members of the family that there is no dream too big, nor a dreamer too small. Starring the voices of Ryan Reynolds (The Proposal, Green Lantern), Paul Giamatti (Dr. Dolittle, Billions), Snoop Dogg (SpongeBob SquarePants: To the Rescue), Michelle Rodriguez (Avatar) and Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers) and many more stars.



¨ANTZ HORMIGUITAZ¨ Premiere July 31 at 6:00pm

Voiced by acclaimed stars including Sharon Stone (Catwoman), Jennifer Lopez (Ice Age: Continental Drift), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky), Dan Aykroyd (Ghostbusters), Anne Bancroft (GI Jane), and Gene Hackman (Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut) who arrive to teach the little ones all about the kingdom of ants.