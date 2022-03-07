The new DT that could reach Club América and all thanks to Ochoa

The DT that could come to America all for Ochoa

March 05, 2022 07:00 a.m.

Thanks to William Ochoathe table of Eagles of America I would already have a real coach, with a sustainable project, that generates trust and above all that is good with the aim of the resurgence of the Eagles.

According to the Half Time report, Guillermo Ochoa would put on the table who could be the new coach of the Eagles team, who has the personality, above all, to make a squad that does not feel the colors work.

According to the source, William Ochoa would consider the issue of having Ricardo Antonio La Volpe as a strategist for America. Although in his last stage it did not go well, the coach would be one of the ideals at this time but above all, the fan also asks for it.

How much would Ricardo La Volpe ask to be DT of America?

The source stated that the coach would seek an income of at least 1 million dollars, a figure that he could accept to reach America.

