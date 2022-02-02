The new Ducati Desmosedici is ugly. Guido Meda: “Free to say it, but …”

TOl beyond the defense, sacrosanct and punctual of the Desmosedici 2022 object of social bodyshaming on the same day in which it was shown, in the lines of Meda, we are allowed a small trial to the intentions, there seems to be the answer to a question we ask ourselves a lot of time: who will inherit the fans of Valentino Rossi? For years it has been the question of questions when trying to predict what would happen after the Doctor’s farewell to MotoGP. And now that it really happened, now that Vale does something else, names and totonomi seem to vanish, in favor of a brand. After Rossi there is the Red and it will be up to those of Borgo Panigale, and not to a single driver, to welcome a passion that is for racing, but which for some has also been for a character who has become a legend. For years we have watched the races as true motorsport sufferers and we almost felt annoyed, regardless of cheering for Valentino or not, when those less ill asked us “what did Rossi do?” as if racing were only 46. Now they won’t ask us anymore, but maybe they will still be interested in racing motorcycles, in the MotoGP world championship, with a question that, after all, should make us proud rather than make us feel “more passionate” and that question it could be borrowed from a single vowel: “what did the redhead do?”. The bike will also be bad, but if Ducati has succeeded in this, there is only to enjoy it. All.