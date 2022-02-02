The new Ducati Desmosedici is ugly. Guido Meda: “Free to say it, but …”

With a post on social media, the National Guidone defends the creature of Gigi Dall’Igna: “It must not make the markets fall in love with it, it must win! And that Rosso excites me ”. From Rossi to Rossa: in Meda-thought there is the principle of a road that will be common to many Italian fans
THEThe social media people are insatiable. Controversial by vocation, quarrelsome by nature and always ready to attack. It has always been like this and, let’s face it, it also plays a little game, because every discussion that feeds generates traffic that ends up turning into views or in any case into media attention. But this is not the point. The point, rather, is that yesterday the new Ducati Desmosedici was unveiled, the one that according to the experts will be the main favorite for the 2022 MotoGP title victory. It is a bike renewed by the same admission of those who dreamed and built it, Gigi Dall’Igna, it is more powerful than it was needed (and we really hope that by exaggerating we didn’t end up shooting ourselves in the foot. ), is red with an ancient red that recalls the origins of the brand and its history and is packed with aerodynamic innovations that could be talked about for weeks. Instead, what was the topic of the day just a few hours after Ducati’s unveiling? She is ugly!
TOadmitted (and absolutely not granted, since we loved it if only for the idea of the future it expresses) that it is really bad, but what is the problem? Guido Meda, the voice of MotoGP, also asked this, who spoke on social media in defense of Gigi Dall’Igna’s creature. A dry post, to explain a concept that should be obvious, but which apparently has become a divisive topic. This dark and intense red marks the official return of the Ducati color – writes the National Guidone – A color that I have always found wonderful. Some say… it’s ugly. It is not forbidden to say it, but it makes little sense. Apart from the fact that I like it because you see genius and technology inside, this is not a bike that, in addition to going fast and well, must also sell, like the Panigale masterpiece. This has to go strong and well and that’s it! Because it’s not easy now. Because there are many that are going strong. Because it is the MotoGP world championship. Because man still matters, even if they tell you that electronics do everything. Here, they tell you a boiata! On this red, this two-wheeled Ferrari with the new and even worse engine, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller return, two dear guys, so different and so smart. On the other six (!!!) Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Johann Zarco. All quality people. Ready for the fray. Now test. And now. Time to get back on track. It’s time to look forward to it! “
TOl beyond the defense, sacrosanct and punctual of the Desmosedici 2022 object of social bodyshaming on the same day in which it was shown, in the lines of Meda, we are allowed a small trial to the intentions, there seems to be the answer to a question we ask ourselves a lot of time: who will inherit the fans of Valentino Rossi? For years it has been the question of questions when trying to predict what would happen after the Doctor’s farewell to MotoGP. And now that it really happened, now that Vale does something else, names and totonomi seem to vanish, in favor of a brand. After Rossi there is the Red and it will be up to those of Borgo Panigale, and not to a single driver, to welcome a passion that is for racing, but which for some has also been for a character who has become a legend. For years we have watched the races as true motorsport sufferers and we almost felt annoyed, regardless of cheering for Valentino or not, when those less ill asked us “what did Rossi do?” as if racing were only 46. Now they won’t ask us anymore, but maybe they will still be interested in racing motorcycles, in the MotoGP world championship, with a question that, after all, should make us proud rather than make us feel “more passionate” and that question it could be borrowed from a single vowel: “what did the redhead do?”. The bike will also be bad, but if Ducati has succeeded in this, there is only to enjoy it. All.