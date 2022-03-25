The new economic control ends with the club-state

UEFAin the absence of a last fringe, has almost approved the new Economic Control. The ECA (European clubs) and the leagues have given their approval to Ceferín’s new Financial Fair Play, which is close to one of the demands made of it: toughen the regulations so as not to give an advantage to the clubs-State. They describe it as a hard blow for these teams, since waste is curbed.

During the last decade, several of the big clubs and big leagues have criticized UEFA for allowing teams like PSG and Manchester City to spend without caring about the economic losses. They were considered financially “doped” teams and therefore there was a disadvantage and imbalance with the rest of the clubs. However, UEFA intends to put an end to this situation and will limit both losses and capital contributions. This is a very similar rule to the one currently in force in Spain, which is considered one of the toughest for clubs to be solvent. According to sources consulted by this newspaper, it is a very good economic control and that it is a blow to the clubs-State.

UEFA reform aims at financial sustainability and responsibility in European football through solvency, stability and cost control requirements. In addition, this reform responds to one of the main criticisms of the Super League, which criticized UEFA for the permissiveness of its regulations towards club-states. In this sense, the regulatory reform is much more solid and strict towards these clubs, as well as towards all European clubs.

UEFA License

One of the new rules will be in obtaining the UEFA License, which in principle will reduce the unlimited arrival of money from some countries to the accounts of certain teams. For it, the net worth of the clubs will be looked at, which must be positive as of December 31 of the previous season, or have improved by 10% compared to December 31 of the previous year. Regarding overdue debts with employee clubs and public administrations, UEFA will establish that the reference date is postponed to February 28, thus allowing the control of January and February debts once the winter market is over. Clubs must be up to date with all amounts before March 31. This new Net Assets rule will come into force for the 2024/2025 License and will be fully mandatory to obtain the 2025/2026 License.

New Economic Fair Play

Regarding the norm that governs the sustainability of the clubs (former Fair Play), the Football Earnings Rule. This norm is calculated as Relevant Income minus Relevant Expenses, and must be positive (or within an acceptable deviation of €5M) for the three-season monitoring period. It is also allowed to cover the deficit (in addition to €5M) with €60M in this period of three seasons (currently up to €30M is allowed). For this, it must be covered with capital contributions or with equity. As of 2024-25, non-compliance will be sanctioned and the fine is calculated as a percentage of the excess amount incurred. It is increasing depending on the number of breaches of each club. The amount of the economic sanctions could be redistributed among the clubs that are below 65% in this staff cost ratio.

What’s more, An important concept is added for this preserve to the clubs-State: the income and expenses must be adjusted to a real value and not inflated to make up the accountyes That is, all operations will be measured at market value. The income accounted for above the market value will be considered capital contributions for the excess over said market value.

How is the salary limit calculated?

It is the sum of personnel expenses, depreciation, impairment and intermediation expenses. It must be less than 70% of income (operating income + result from transfers and assignments). The concept of operating income includes box office and subscriptions, sponsorships and advertising, broadcasting, marketing, charity and UEFA market pool, and other operating income. As for the transfer result, the average of the last three years is calculated until December 31 of the season prior to the participation in UEFA competition. Includes all male professional players registered with the club or loaned to another club and the head coach.

But this new regulation, despite having the approval of the ECA, its president Nasser Al Khelaifi has not liked, since it affects PSG. The Parisians had been one of the beneficiaries of the much more lax Economic Control still in force and that did not control losses as much. Although a priori it was speculated that in this revision of the rule it would be relaxed even more as a wink from Ceferín to Al Khelaifi for having rejected the Super League. But According to sources to AS, it is quite the opposite: one of the complaints of the Superliga clubs is met, which was to tighten the Financial Fair Play and ends with the clubs-State by limiting losses and capital contributions. There is a greater demand in the fulfillment of overdue debts, since it is obligatory to value all operations at market value. With the so-called Football Earnings Rule, the balance in the results is measured, complemented with capital contributions in a limited and reasonable way. And, finally, with the Sports Staff Cost Control, spending on staff is limited to 70% of income.