The new edition of the HANDISHOW is October 6, 2022

The Handishow is a charity evening organized around a fashion show and many other performances. During the parade, the Handishow brings together disabled and able-bodied athletes on stage, dressed by great designers such as Denis Durand (creator of Arielle Dombasle), Claude Bonnucci in Cannes (known for his “men’s” costumes in the United Arab Emirates and in Russia), the Lyon-based designer of wedding dresses Max Chaoul (he notably dressed Katy Perry and Kate Winslet of the “Titanic”) and Serge Blanco Bourgoin-Jallieu, loyal partner of the Handishow since the start in 2016.

More than a simple event supporting the cause of disabled athletes, the Handishow aims to contribute to the evolution of the perception of disability by all.

Handishow is above all a lot of benevolence, spectacle, humor to send an important message of inclusion and legitimization of people with disabilities in the world of sport.

To participate in the next edition, register here at the Groupama stadium in Lyon and while helping the Handishow, you will treat yourself to a gourmet meal prepared by the starred chef Christian Têtetdoie.

THE HANDISHOW is at the Groupama Stadium in Décines on October 6 from 7:30 p.m. on registration only. The evening 200€/person/