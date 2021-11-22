The new electric Hyundai is not what you expect. La Grandeur becomes a design masterpiece

Not the first time we have seen “nostalgia operations”, with car manufacturers revisiting their glories of the past in a modern way. This time the turn of Hyundai, which for the 35th anniversary of the Grandeur he thought of changing it as one-off electric and retro-futuristic.

We therefore also find the new ones in the luxury sedan of the 1980s Pixel LED headlights, as on the recent cars in the range Ioniq, the same ones from which various technologies transplanted into the Grandeur were taken.

The dashboard now features a large panel, with two displays inside, of which the right one is touchscreen, just like in the Ioniq 5. We then find a second screen also in the lower part, at the beginning of the central console. It stands out just behind the gear selector, that one replica of the levers found in airplanes.

All surrounded by high quality materials, such as wood, velvet, leather, and bronze details. The back seat actually looks like an upholstered sofa red velvet velvet. The audio system is also improved, now composed of 18 speakers, with a sound range reproduced faithfully, and with the gem of the piano mode, which can be played via the touch display while the car is parked.

There are no details on the electric motorization, but it is plausible to think that the components are the same as the Ioniq range, with the exception of the 800 volt architecture, for which the E-GMP platform, which of course Grandeur does not have. The “rest mod” will be exhibited at the Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang, before moving to the Seoul Motorstudio.