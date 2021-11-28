The new electric SUV Kia EV6 arrives in Italy

Is called Kia EV6 the new electric SUV from the Korean car manufacturer that arrives on the Italian market aiming to combine technology, performance and comfort. Just 3.5 seconds to shoot from 0 to 100 km / h, 260 km / h top speed, just 18 minutes to go from 10 to 80% thanks to the 800V multi-charging system and 528 km of autonomy declared.

Available in both AWD and rear-wheel drive versions, the Kia EV6 was designed and developed on the new E-GMP platform specifically designed for electric vehicles; a platform which, despite its size, manages to guarantee sporty dynamics and high driving pleasure. This is thanks to precise steering, balanced weight distribution between the two axles (53:47 ratio) and to the positioning of the battery pack which made it possible to keep a very low center of gravity.

The engine, indeed, the two engines with a total of 430 kW (584 horsepower) and 740 Nm of maximum torque, in the sportier RWD EV6 GT version with a 77.4 battery pack, contributes to highlighting its racing attitude. kWh. About autonomy, the new electric SUV of the House of Seoul is recharged with both 800 V and 400 V systems, which means obtaining 100 km of autonomy in just four and a half minutes (on the 2WD model), or a recharge from 10 to 80 % in 18 minutes.

Numbers aside, Kia EV6 also wants to amaze as regards the design, thanks to a particular stylistic philosophy characterized by futuristic details and traditional features, such as the “Tiger Face” front with a large air intake reinterpreted in a high-tech optic, with modern and elegant daytime running lights that perfectly match the lighting system dynamic “sequential”.

Looking sideways at Kia’s new zero-emission crossover, the muscular forms immediately emerge from modern and elegant crossover with a well-traced line that aims to rise from below, crossing the rear wheel arches and joining the exhausted profile that ends up enhancing the LED headlight assembly in the rear area.

They boast a similar character interiors, dominated by the curved screen of the infotainment system. Few but present the physical keys, a development horizontally along the dashboard, premium materials and minimalism are the elements that characterize a modern and spacious interior, also because it lacks the central transmission tunnel. Therefore, a modern crossover, indeed, futuristic both inside and out, which aims to combine performance, autonomy and style, and above all to revolutionize electric mobility with a price list that starts at just under 50 thousand euros.