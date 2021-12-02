The new electric Volkswagen ID.5 and ID.5 GTX also arrive in Italy

Volkswagen’s first 100% electric SUV coupe is at the top of the ID range. and, thanks to the MEB electric modular platform, it guarantees an autonomy suitable even for long journeys and a driving pleasure that perfectly matches the dynamic and expressive design.

The new ID.5 is the first 100% electric SUV coupe by Volkswagen. The interior with dedicated finishes and materials integrates the latest assistance and infotainment systems. Over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure that the car is always equipped with the latest version of the ID. Software.

The new functions driving assistance are integrated into the Travel Assist with swarms of data, comfort improves thanks to the interaction between ACC and Lane Assist, combined with navigation data and data from the cloud transmitted by others. Local hazard warning via Car2X technology is standard. Parking is also made easier, thanks to Park Assist Plus with memory function.

The shapes of the bodywork are unprecedented and, together with the large interior space, enhance the innovative concept of the ID range. Volkswagen. Despite the descending coupe-like roof, the rear row has only 12 mm less headroom than its sister ID.4. The wheelbase of 2,766 mm guarantees an excellent internal habitability and a large 549-liter trunk.

Volkswagen ID.5 debuts in Italy with a range consisting of two versions: the ID.5 Pro Performance with rear-engined 150 kW (204 hp) and the ID.5 GTX with twin-engine 220 kW (299 hp) all-wheel drive. The former accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds and reaches the electronically limited top speed of 160 km / h, the corresponding values ​​for the GTX sports car are 6.3 seconds and 180 km / h. Both house a battery with a net energy capacity of 77 kWh.

The ID.5 Pro Performance can travel up to 520 km in the WLTP homologation cycle and has a maximum charging power of 135 kW, while for the ID.5 GTX autonomy maximum is 490 km with a charging peak of 150 kW, which at a fast charging station allows you to accumulate enough energy for 100 km in just 6 minutes.

The car is offered in the Bel Paese at a list price of 52,900 euros, for the Pro Performance version, with standard equipment that includes, among others: 19-inch alloy wheels, ACC, Front Assist, Lane Assist, Car2X technology, Driving Profile Selection, Keyless Go, heated front seats and steering wheel, App -Wireless connect, Discover Pro satellite navigator with 12-inch touch screen and wireless charger for smartphones.

The sporty twin-engine ID.5 GTX all-wheel drive, on the other hand, has a list price of 58,700 euros and includes, among others, the following additional content as standard: exterior details and dedicated GTX bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels, IQ.Light Matrix LED headlights and 3D LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals, GTX specific interiors, pedals Play & Pause and interior lighting in 30 colors. The two models will arrive in Italy ad April 2022.