The New England Patriots could make 3 big changes going forward

As strange as it sounds, there could be a franchise QB on the trade block if the New England Patriots don’t want to draft a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. One could argue that franchise quarterbacks are not traded, but that may be different. Currently, the 1-8 Arizona Cardinals have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and now they are bringing Kyler Murray back into the lineup.
If the Cardinals still have a choice in the top two, they may be willing to take Caleb Williams or Drake Mays. Why would they do this? Well, the Cardinals are rebuilding; This is absolutely clear. The roster is depleted, and both the head coach and GM are in their first year with the team. The previous regime was the same one that paid Kyler Murray a huge contract.
There’s really no indication the Cardinals will keep Murray beyond this year. In fact, his contract is very tradable. Arizona could save approximately $40 million on its cap in 2024 by trading for Murray. They would get a ton of cap relief, and that is more in line with their rebuild than keeping Murray, a rookie QB, for the team.
So, with the Patriots having their draft picks and plenty of cap space, could they acquire Murray? I don’t think it’s out of the question. What other team makes more sense to acquire Murray than the Patriots? This would be a fresh start for the team and they would get a true dual-threat QB to work with for years.
This will give him a chance to play against Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers in the AFC East. I know you’re probably rolling your eyes at this, but the Pats might prefer to get a QB like Murray rather than draft one.