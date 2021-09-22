‘The new EP recorded entirely with Zoom’

The singer explained that she has made almost all of her new record, “Revelación”, through the video conferencing app.

Selena Gomez revealed that she has recorded almost all of her EP “Revelación” on Zoom. The album, the first in Spanish for the American singer, had to be monitored via video calls due to the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP).

Selena Gomez and "Revelación"



Selena Gomez sings in Spanish, the new single is De Una Vez “We recorded almost the entire EP on Zoom due to Covid”Said Selena in the latest episode of Vevo’s Footnotes. The 28-year-old artist further explained that the Venezuelan singer-songwriter Elena Rose she was one of the “biggest” collaborators of the EP. “She is an incredible writer who I think really understands my heart and what I meant in this project.”

The singer and actress also talked about the making of the music video “De Una Vez“, which premiered last month and featured in” Revelación “, out on March 12.” ‘De Una Vez’ was one of the first songs I worked on. At the time, do a project in Spanish it was just an idea that was continually postponed. Then the rest of the EP just happened very quickly and naturally, ”Selena revealed.

Selena Gomez and "Baila Conmigo"



Selena Gomez, after De Una Vez announces new songs in Spanish “With ‘Baila Conmigo ‘ (second single from the EP ed) I want everyone to dance – explained Selena – The video shows the sense of isolation that we are all experiencing in the moment and how music truly connects us, no matter where we are in the world. ”The song was produced by Bad Bunny collaborator Tainy and J Balvin, along with Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16, as well as with Puerto Rican star Alejandro It is not the first time that Selena collaborates with Tainy. The two had previously worked together in 2019, on the single “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin and Benny Blanco.

“Working on a project in Spanish it’s something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, because I’m so proud of my origins – explained the 28-year-old in an interview with Zane Lowe – I wanted it to happen and I feel that now is the right time. The funny thing is that I now think of to sing better in Spanish. There was a lot of work to do it, you can’t mispronounce anything. You have to be precise and respect the audience you’re doing it for ”. Selena Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, Texas. His father, Ricardo Joel Gomez she is Mexican, while her mother, Mandy Dawn Cornett, who was adopted and appears to have some degree of Italian ancestry, is a former stage actress. When Selena was born, the woman was only sixteen.