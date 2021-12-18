the new episode will use the Unreal Engine, probably the 5 – Nerd4.life

The new Mass Effect will use theUnreal Engine, probably the Unreal Engine 5, given the timing of the development, as in fact confirmed by Brenon Holmes on Twitter, one of the producers of the game. Holmes’ message leaves room for few interpretations, given that it is a job announcement in which talented programmers with experience with the graphics engine of Epic Games, version 4 or 5, are sought to work on the new Mass Effect. Clearer than that.

It is not the first time that Bioware is looking for someone with experience with the Unreal Engine for the new Mass Effect, so we can safely consider it the engine that will move the game, although it is always advisable to wait for official confirmation. L’Unreal Engine 5 comes to mind considering that Mass Effect is still in the early stages of development, with Bioware first committed to launching Dragon Age 4, hopefully by 2023. So let’s not expect new adventures in space before 2024 or 2025.

The three original Mass Effects, recently remastered with great success, used Unreal Engine 3. With Mass Effect Andromeda Electronic Arts forced Bioware to use DICE’s Frostbite, a much less versatile engine than Epic Games’, which caused no few problems for developers. With the new chapter, however, it seems that we will return to the fold. After all, one of EA’s most successful titles of recent years, Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was developed using the Unreal Engine 4. So let’s imagine that the obligation to use the Frostbite has lapsed.