The new era for final diagnosis: personalized radiology

Topics like the role of the radiologist in the diagnostic and therapeutic process, the joint work of these professionals with the rest of the specialties and their presence in the multidisciplinary committees have been revealed in the Breakfast organized by the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM), where they have extrapolated the personalized medicine to Radiology as a new era to achieve the ultimate diagnosis.

This has been expressed by Antonia Arjonilla, head of institutional coordination at SERAM, who has pointed out that specialists do “personalized radiologysince he is the one who decides what type of test or protocol the patient needsdepending on the pathology suffered”.

A new stage that is also characterized by “the clinician/radiologist relationship and communication between services of other specialties“. In this sense, Arjonilla also highlights the before and after of Radiology thanks to the multidisciplinary committees who “have turned medicine upside down”.

In this meeting the president of SERAM, Asuncion Torregrosa, has highlighted that, today, “the patient leaves the Radiodiagnosis Service totally diagnosed”. This has been achieved thanks to the fact that “the radiologist is at the core of the diagnosis to achieve a diagnostic process of the comprehensive and complete patient“.

In addition, Torregrosa shares that, currently, the Radiology that is offered to the patient is “personalized“, since the radiologist strives to achieve “the type of test most appropriate and adapted to the patient“. This, for the president of SERAM, is necessary so that “the patient has adequate information”.

Antonia Arjonilla, head of SERAM Institutional Coordination; Asunción Torregrosa, president of SERAM; and María José Córdoba, spokesperson for Superior Health Imaging Technicians for Diagnosis.

Radiodiagnosis, but not only diagnosis

In addition to the diagnostic aspect, the specialists have pointed out another facet of the specialty that is increasingly “more interventionist”. In this regard, they point out that “all the radiological techniques allow interventional procedures to be performedboth for diagnosis and treatment”, adds the president of SERAM.

This allows “increasing day by day the number of pathologies that can be treated with minimally invasive techniques by interventional radiologists”, Torregrosa points out. He also assures that “the selection of the most appropriate technique will depend on the characteristics of the lesion and the patient, the availability of equipment and the experience of the radiologists”.

SERAM and the creation of the degree of higher health technicians

The creation of the degree of superior health technicians is a ‘hot’ topic and that Medical Writing has already boarded on several occasions. A topic that has been the main focus of this meeting and on which Maria Jose Cordobaspokesperson for the Superior Sanitary Imaging Technicians for Diagnosis.

For this reason, Códoba emphasizes that “the technician is the one who makes a quality image and, for this reason, the role of the technician is super important for the good diagnosis“. Finally, and in this sense, the president of the SERAM also wanted to emphasize the joint work of the radiologist/technologist: “It is a indissoluble team and the technician is in the whole process of diagnosing the patient“.