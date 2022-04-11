Health

The new era of medicine: a technology manages to combine drugs with DNA

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 14 3 minutes read

We are at the beginning of a new era in medicine. The technology has advanced so much in recent years that there is the technology to accurately match drugs to people’s genetic code, according to a major report.

This represents a great advance in medicine and the health of people if one takes into account that some medicines they are either completely ineffective or deadly due to subtle differences in how our bodies work.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 14 3 minutes read

Related Articles

“If so, let’s evaluate the exit …”: the M5s mine in the government

3 mins ago

Here’s how many minutes we should walk to reduce cellulite, burn carbohydrates and fat, and improve circulation

14 mins ago

Covid today in Italy, April 11 bulletin: 28,368 infections and 115 deaths – Chronicle

26 mins ago

If first the big toe and then the other joints become swollen red and painful, the causes should be sought in this pathology

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button