The new era of medicine: a technology manages to combine drugs with DNA

We are at the beginning of a new era in medicine. The technology has advanced so much in recent years that there is the technology to accurately match drugs to people’s genetic code, according to a major report.

This represents a great advance in medicine and the health of people if one takes into account that some medicines they are either completely ineffective or deadly due to subtle differences in how our bodies work.

The British Pharmacological Society and the Royal College of Physicians say that a genetic test can predict how well drugs work. medicines in your body. The tests could be available from the UK’s National Health Service next year.

Our genetic code or DNA it is an instruction manual on how our body works. All our information is stored in the DNA. Pharmacogenomics is the field that deals with matching medicines with the DNA of people.

Our DNA contains all of our information and is our body’s instruction manual.

Photo: Pixabay

This branch of pharmacology would have helped Jane Burns, a patient in Liverpool, who lost two-thirds of her skin when she reacted badly to a medicine for epilepsy, tells the BBC.

Related news

Jane told the BBC: “I remember waking up and I was covered in blisters, it was like something out of a horror movie, it was like I was on fire,” Jane recalls being prescribed carbamazepine at 19. East medicine for epilepsy it caused Stevens-Johnsons syndrome which affects the skin.

Patient Burns says she was “extremely lucky” and said she supports pharmacogenomic testing. “If it saves your life, then that’s fantastic,” she told the BBC.

Professor Mark Caulfield, president-elect of the British Pharmacological Society, points out that pharmacogenomics is useful for everyone, since “99.5% of us have at least one change in our genome that, if we find the wrong medicine , it will not work or it will really cause damage“.

Over five million people in the UK do not get pain relief from codeine. Their DNA it does not contain the instructions to produce the enzyme that breaks down codeine into morphine, and without it, the drug is a failure.

Another example may be the fact that the genetic code of one in 500 people puts them at increased risk of hearing loss if they take the antibiotic gentamicin.

Pharmacogenomics is already used for some medicines. In the past, 5-7% of people had a bad reaction to medicine against HIV abacavir and some died. analyze the DNA of people before prescribing medicine means that the risk is now zero.

Scientists have analyzed the 100 medicines most prescribed in the UK and the report says that “we already have the technology to implement genetic testing to guide the use of 40 of them.” The test may be done using a blood or saliva sample.

Initially, the vision is to perform the test when one of the 40 is prescribed medicines. In the long term, the ambition is to test well in advance, possibly at birth if newborn genetic testing is done, or as part of a routine check-up at age 50.

“We need to move from ‘one drug and one dose fits all’ to a more personalized approach, where patients are given the right drug at the right dose to improve the efficacy and safety of medicinessaid Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed of the University of Liverpool. “What we are really doing is entering a new era of medicinebecause we are all individuals and we all vary in how we respond to medicines“, he added.

In addition, he said that as we get older and are prescribed more and more medicinesthere is a 70% chance that at age 70 you are taking at least one medicine It is influenced by your genetic makeup.

UK NHS President Lord David Prior said “this will revolutionize medicine and that pharmacogenomics is the future.