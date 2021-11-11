Business

The new Esselunga scam on WhatsApp: how to recognize it

Whatsapp remains one of the favorite tools of fraudsters and creators scams. The reason is simple: billions of people use it every day and exchanging links is daily practice. Clicking on it is almost automatic and if you don’t pay attention there is a risk of your account being emptied. The latest scam in the series involves, in spite of itself, the unaware long S, a well-known Milanese chain in the world of supermarkets. What happened.

Beware of the new scam empty account on WhatsApp

For a few days now a new scam has been turning up Whatsapp, which uses the Esselunga supermarket chain brand. With the excuse of winning a hypothetical (and nonexistent) shopping voucher from ben 500 EUR, sensitive data are requested: name, surname, tax code. But also – and above all – credit cards and current accounts.

Esselunga intervened by issuing a statement in which he obviously declares himself unrelated: “We point out that in the last few days numerous reports have been received regarding the receipt of messages promising false coupons expense. We remind you that the sending of such messages is beyond any possible form of control by long S and that any contests or prize operations promoted by Esselunga are disseminated exclusively through the company’s official channels “.

WhatsApp, new scam “exploits” Esselunga: the previous one

It is not the first time that Esselunga has been a victim, together with its customers, of scams. In 2021 one of these faked the celebration of an opponent (busted), attracting the unfortunate with a fake app in which a mobile game was simulated, prompting the participants to believe that they have won yet another shopping voucher.

To avoid falling into these traps, the advice is always the same: never provide sensitive data, never click on links provided via sms or Whatsapp, especially if they contain spelling and / or grammatical errors. However, it can happen to fall for it anyway. In this case: immediately report everything to the Police postal, then block credit cards and notify the bank if information relating to the current account has spread. Finally, change the password of the accounts provided to the fake site.

There are other account clearing scams, reported in these days:

