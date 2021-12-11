the new expansion unveiled in advance by a Chinese store – Nerd4.life

Tech

A Chinese store has in fact revealed well in advance there new expansion from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, scheduled for 2022. Basically the page with the general description of “Dawn of Ragnarok” went online (translation not confirmed, so don’t take it for the official subtitle ed), complete with images.

Looking at them (found in the Reddit post incorporated below) we can see Odin / Havi, explore, converse and fight in environments that strongly recall Norse mythology.

According to the description, translated from Chinese (so there may be errors), Dawn of Ragnarok will be set in the nine realms and will follow the exploits of Odin and his fight against Ragnarok, the final battle between good and evil.

According to what can be read, Eivor, the or the protagonist of the game, will have a very real role in the expansion, which will not be a dream or a vision but a real journey into the territories of the myth. We will see how this will materialize.

There release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is expected to be on March 10, 2022 and, as it turns out, will be the biggest expansion in Assassin’s Creed history, almost a complete game. To find out more, all that remains is to wait for the presentation organized by Ubisoft, which as usual cannot make its announcements without the usual leak arrives to spoil the party.

