The new eyeliner trend that Zoë Kravitz loves

How is it and why is it not a simple cat eye

Although it is a very marked and defined style, what makes the Linera Batgirl unique is that it is double. One of the lines comes out of the upper eyelid and another comes out of the lower eyelid to come together and become a single eyeliner. This difference it has with the classic cat eyesis what makes the effect look much more extreme and daring.

Now yes, the step by step for beginners

Don’t be intimidated if you don’t master graphic outlines. This look is more than suitable for beginners, especially if you use the following tricks: