The new face of Punto Tim in Piazza Gaibaldi

TIM has chosen Parma as the first city in Emilia-Romagna – and one of the first in Italy – to give impetus to the recently launched restyling plan of its “monobrand” stores on a national scale.

In fact, the new TIM store located in Piazza Garibaldi, in the heart of the city, was inaugurated today, in the presence of the mayor Federico Pizzarotti and the North East sales manager of TIM Paolo Malgarotto. The space has been the company’s reference point for citizenship for almost thirty years, originally as a public telephone station and later as a shop.

After the recent renovations, the TIM store presents itself in a completely renewed guise, with a new concept and larger rooms to offer a better welcome to customers, extending over an area of ​​about 100 square meters. The novelty of the layout is given by the suggestive path that the customer can take within the different areas dedicated to products and services. The new layout aims to enhance the characteristics of a digital company such as TIM, attentive to the environment (there are various solutions that recall the ecological footprint of the store, from electronic labels to commercial information conveyed digitally on numerous LCD and non-LCD screens. with flyers and window stickers) and with a very rich portfolio of offers (fixed, mobile, TIMVISION, smart home, gaming and 5G).

The shop has a staff of three people who can be contacted to sign TIM contracts, receive assistance and get information on all the Group’s products and services.

The launch of this new type of store, which will be gradually introduced nationwide on the sales points of the TIM Retail commercial network, represents a clear sign of the company’s proximity to the citizens of Parma and of the value that TIM recognizes in the development of realities. territorial areas in which it operates.