The new faces – Italy was in destiny: Vladisvav Supryaga, the new ram of Sampdoria

It was destiny that, sooner or later, Vladyslav Suprjaga. For years, the young Ukrainian striker has been periodically compared to teams from our top league. They followed him, in different times and ways, a little bit all from Monchi’s Rome to Bologna passing through Udinese, Venice, Genoa, even Atalanta. “We want to build the champions of the future”, said Bigon in an unsuspecting era, when his Bologna seemed ready to close it. It was summer 2020, nothing came of it. Eventually, it came the Sampdoria: in a complicated market, the Sampdoria are among the companies that have moved the most and have completed a long-standing courtship.

The swan of Odessa? Time to time. Born in the city overlooking the Black Sea, Supryaga grew up football in Dnipro, also taking advantage of the team’s relegation to the third series to play his first championship at a very young age, 2017/2018 season. From there, the arrival at Dinamo Kiev, where however he struggled to find continuity, attempting the round trip on loan from his former team to have more space. Center forward, he has explosiveness his best weapon, combined with good technique. Heavy baptism as Shevchenko’s heir has not brought him very well up to now, but on the other hand, some labels may be better left alone.

First name: Vladyslav Suprjaha

Team of origin: Dynamo Kiev

Current team: Sampdoria

Contract: 2022 (Loan with redemption right)