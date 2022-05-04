The new facet of Michael Chirinos: “I’m doing great; I’m looking to the future”

Michael Chirinos had a nice time with Newspaper THE PRESS and he presented his criteria on his life, his new facet as an entrepreneur, his current affairs in Olympia and of course the National selection.

In addition, Olimpia’s 33rd told us which team wanted him during his stay in Mexico and how he sees the panorama of Albo.

The interview

Tell me about Radio House Casa Campo, how did this project come about?

Thank God it came to mind with a friend, Rodrigo Rodríguez, at the time during the pandemic, which we suffered, and I am grateful to God, since it gave us the idea of ​​forming a restaurant together. I’m happy with what we did with the business.

How about this facet of entrepreneur?

In the best way. After some time of the injuries I had in football, well, I began to think about many things and God gave me the idea to form the restaurant. I’m thankful to God that I’m doing great. I am trying to learn and assimilate things for the future.

Is it true that to be in Olympia you were rejected four times?

Yes it’s correct. I did tests in reserves and they did not take me into account. There came a time when I was in retirement, I only did it as a hobby, but a game came and I got the opportunity, I scored two goals and the teacher Denilson Costa He told me that he had a contract with reservations.

Do you feel like you are a star at Olympia?

I’m just another player and I just take the opportunities.

Tell me about your time with Lobos BUAP in the Mexican league?

In Mexico it was the best thing that ever happened to me, football-wise, after coming to Olimpia. It was my first outing, I scored six goals, I played 33 of 34 games, the only one I didn’t play was due to injury.

Is it true that you were able to play in a big game in Mexico?

Yes, I was at home and they called me, they told me that a team from Mexico had asked for me, and it was the America; but I did not hear anything from the person who called me and that was the issue.

Many criticize the game that Olimpia is showing, do you particularly like how Olimpia is playing?

The truth is that this is a new process and that Professor Lavallén is getting to know us in general, and the truth is that it has been difficult for us to understand him because of the whole process that Professor Troglio had in the direct game. There are many of us who are not at an optimal level both individually and collectively, but we are working for that.

How do you see the panorama of Olimpia in the league?

I am very calm and I know my companions. Olimpia in the final instances is another, it is different. I see the dressing room compromised and what has happened to us has hurt us.

For the sake of the show, who would you like to face?

We respect all rivals in general, and if we want to be champions we don’t have to ask for a team. We are going to take the rival that comes very seriously.