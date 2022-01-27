the new fan-art will make you scream with joy

For sure you know it since in these hours nothing else has been talked about: according to a new indiscretion, Sony Pictures would like the return of Emma Stone to interpret Spider Gwen in a live-action key, and obviously a rumor of the genre, as always, is rampant in the world. of the fan-art.

In this regard, we want to inform you a beautiful piece posted on Instagram by the artist spdrmnkyxxiiiwhich as usual we report in the post at the bottom of the article: obviously imagine the fan-art Emma Stone as Spider-Gwendashed with such realism that it really looks like the photo taken from a live-action film.

We remind you that at the moment the return of the star of The Amazing Spider-Man as Gwen Stacy – or, to be exact, her debut in the Gwen Stacy Variant known as Spider Gwen – is currently just a rumor which has not yet found space in the field of officialdom. However, the hope of the fans is burning alive, especially due to the fact that the indiscretion was circulated by the account My Time to Shine, which in the past he had revealed a lot of information about Spider-Man: No Way Home then turned out to be true.

Spider Gwen, for the uninitiated, in the comics is an alternate version of Spider-Man coming from a universe where Gwen Stacy was bitten by the radioactive spider in place of Peter Parker: the character made his film debut in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: A new universeand will return in the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Given its popularity, the possibilities of a live-action film seem very real, but will Emma Stone really play the superheroine? We’ll see.

In the meantime, do you know that apparently Sony Pictures would like to bring Andrew Garfield back as Spiderman in several Marvel projects?