the new feature is exciting

Check a new function on WhatsApp that allows the user to hide harassing contacts: let’s see how to use it.

In the last period the WhatsApp developer team, especially with regard to the very hot topic of privacy. In fact, not only has changed privacy policy, but also with the new features which aim to protect users’ personal data even more. The latest addition further protects sensitive information. Now users will be able to decide who will not be able to know the date and time of theLast Access.

All through the tool “T.all contacts except …”Which allows you to create a black list. Company contacts who reached us on the application can also be introduced in this list. Furthermore, this function is in addition to those already provided, namely: “All“,”Nobody“,”Contacts“. The new feature is currently only available on the Beta application of both iOS that of Android. However, there is still no date for the landing of the blacklist on the official version of the application.

WhatsApp, the ‘groups’ change definitively: ‘Community’ arrives

After the long inefficiencies that have created many controversies among users, Whatsapp is back on track right away and is ready to announce a new feature. In fact, the colossus of Menlo Park will soon launch the new instrument called ‘Community‘. The new feature was discovered by XDAdevelopers, after analyzing the version 2.21.21.16 of the latest Beta of the instant messaging application.

The portal has thought about explaining this new function better WABetaInfo. In fact, the tool will be used to better organize the groups already present on the application. This great novelty is ready to be inspired by similar functions already present on Telegram And Facebook. At the moment, however, users will have to wait a little longer before receiving further information on the new tool. There is great anticipation for the new feature which could debut with the next Beta version of the application.