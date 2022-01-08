The New Fiat 500e takes center stage at CES in Las Vegas

International gala event for the new Fiat 500e, exhibited at CES 2022, on Consumer Electronics Show of Las Vegas. The iconic model of the Lingotto, in its electric version, can be admired in the Electrification area of ​​the stand dedicated to Stellantis.

Fiat makes its voice heard within the Group, presenting its most technological and iconic model in grand style: the new 500e which represents simple and joyful mobility for everyone. The zero-emissions car features advanced electrification, state-of-the-art cabin technology and displays focused on range and connectivity that go hand in hand with examples of the ecological transition of Stellantis, aimed at a new sustainable mobility.

CES of Las Vegas 2022: the New Fiat 500e takes center stage

Presented in the 3 + 1 and Red versions, the new 500e will make a fine show of itself in the Electrification area of ​​the CES from Las Vegas, in one of the four areas of the stand reserved for the Stellantis Group. From 5 to 8 January 2022, the city of Nevada becomes the high-tech capital of the world, with an event that draws attention from every corner of the planet and this year pays particular attention to the novelties of auto software.

The international event becomes the ideal opportunity to show Stellantis skills in terms of design and the efforts made to anticipate the future in a way of electrification advanced, passenger compartment technology, range and connectivity, through the 500e, designed to meet the needs of electric mobility in the urban centers of the future.

The New 500e, which received numerous awards in 2021, including the “Best Car 2021” award, is a real milestone in Fiat’s electrification process: the model of the most known, loved and appreciated brand in the world becomes completely electric, continuing to represent the symbol of the Italian car in the name of beauty and classic design.

Developed, designed and produced entirely a Turin, the hometown of the first 500, the new compact of the ingot is already the best-selling battery electric vehicle by the historic Italian company. The 500e has conquered the Italian and international market, establishing itself in Europe, Brazil and Israel. Furthermore, its launch in Japan is also expected by the end of the year.

The new Fiat 500e: the 3 + 1 and Red variants

The autonomy of the new 500e is 460 km in the urban cycle, with charging times at the top of the segment thanks to the Fastcharge 85Kw standard. The model also represents the first city-car with level 2 assistance and is available in three different “bodies”: sedan, convertible and 3-1. The new infotainment system Uconnect fifth generation, allows unprecedented connectivity, with the advanced voice recognition system “Hey FIAT” which allows you to communicate directly with the car.

There version 3 + 1 catches the eye for the presence of the unique “magic door”: inserted harmoniously into the structure of the car, without distorting the design and dimensions, it allows easy entry for passengers and everything you need on the rear seats. The special Red edition, on the other hand, was designed for the planet with a clear mission: to protect the environment and people under the motto of “Made for the Planet, Made for its People”.