The new Fiat incentives on the purchase of new cars, scrapping used cars

As we all know today, car manufacturers push customers to purchase new models, latest generation cars with less polluting engines. To do this, there are those who propose bonuses and incentives, or in any case initiatives in favor of those who intend to change cars.

Fiat does so, until 30 November 2021, with the Supervisory. The time has come to take action, with the purchase of a new car, the company values ​​the used car up to 1,000 euros more than the Quattroruote quote. There are still a few days, not even two weeks, to benefit from the initiative and get behind the wheel of a new Fiat. The purchase advantage can be realized in the discount percentage applied to the new vehicle, or in the evaluation of your used vehicle.

In both cases it is undoubtedly an opportunity to be seized immediately, to switch to one of the new Fiat models. The choice can fall on the Panda and 500 city cars, timeless and successful icons, or even on what we can define the ideal car for families, the 500 L, or even the crossover made in Italy Fiat 500X or the dynamic and technological Fiat. Guy. There promotion Fiat supervision expires on November 30, so you have to hurry.

How to get the Fia bonusIsn’t it dedicated to customers who intend to buy a new vehicle by scrapping their used car? First of all, the first step to take in order not to miss the incredible offer is to request the coupon from the reserved area of ​​the Fiat website. Just provide your name and indicate the geographical area of ​​interest, to be contacted by phone or video call at the mobile number that is provided.

Then you have to proceed by going to visit the dealer in person which is indicated, to check the state of use, how many kilometers have been traveled and what is the registration year of the used vehicle. After that you can then get a confirmation of the trade-in value. Do not forget that the Fiat Supervision is added to the financial proposals of FCA Bank, for advantages that on balance are immediately evident.

An example? By purchasing the new Panda Hybrid, with zero advance financing, the first 12 installments are equal to only 119 euros, and this makes it even easier to switch to a new car, moreover hybrid and therefore full of benefits. Which? The transition to hybrid technology, without changes in driving style, with reduced fuel consumption and CO² emissions, more recent environmental class, lower maintenance costs, the safety provided by a new vehicle.