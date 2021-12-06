The new Fiat Pulse SUV conquers the Brazilian market

Is called Fiat Pulse the new SUV which in South America, and in particular in Brazil, is achieving great success. This is thanks to a modern and youthful design, well-finished interiors in step with the times, but also to well-chosen engines which, despite their size, guarantee pretty good performance at low prices.

Less than a month after the presentation, 9,000 buyers have already booked this new B-SUV on the Stellantis website, numbers they already know of best seller. Difficult for now to see one on Brazilian roads considering that delivery times, also due to today’s chip crisis, also reach 90 days depending on the chosen configurations.

However, the consensus is already clear and confirms once again, after Fiat Strada (the most successful pick-up) and Toro, the successes of the brand following the start of direct sales of Fiat Pulse, in 521 Brazilian dealerships. At the moment, however, nothing to do for those hoping for a possible overseas marketing.

The new B-SUV of the Turin brand is presented in four different versions with petrol engines with manual gearbox, and turbo petrol combined with the 7-speed VT automatic transmission complete with Sport mode and the option of paddles on the steering wheel. In this last configuration the performances are quite remarkable: the House barely declares 9.4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h.

Engines aside the new Fiat Pulse SUV is based on an all new platform, and features a rather sophisticated design, especially when compared to the price range and the type of market in which it is positioned. The front, for example, is impressive and at the same time highly evolved, with modern elements such as the full LED front headlights that give the car an aggressive look. The same technology is also used for the rear light cluster, while getting on board, one appreciates the high quality and refinement of the solutions, much more technologically advanced than the current Brazilian standards.

Although it does not concern us very much, it is nevertheless good to find such success for a car like the Fiat Pulse, especially for those hoping for the next debut of SUVs or similar vehicles from the Fiat company. Something has already emerged in recent months, but we know that it will be quite different from this acclaimed B-SUV, unfortunately or fortunately depending on what will come.