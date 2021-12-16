The new FIFA rule that can revolutionize the market

The next important battleground in the world of football could be represented by the role of sports agents. As reported by Brand, the FIFA is preparing to introduce a rule from 1 July 2022 to limit millionaire commissions on transfers to anyone – from family members, to lawyers or other figures – who is representing an athlete in a negotiation, a decision that could revolutionize the transfer market of the future.

The draft of the new standard would already exist, and although it is still to be drafted definitively, the great agents – among the most active there is always Mino Raiola – they formed a common front because they consider its legality more than doubtful under EU law and it is likely that they will initiate a class action should the rule come into force.

FIFA currently recommends that commissions do not exceed 3%, but precisely as a recommendation there are no limits imposed. And 3% is a utopia, given that only last season the amounts for commissions exceeded 450 million euros.

To regain greater control, the new standard therefore intends to create a new body, the Clearing House, who will handle all payments. The clubs will pay the commission to FIFA and this specially created body will make the transfers to the players’ representatives, acting as a sort of revenue manager. Payments will no longer be made directly from the club to the agent, but will all go through FIFA to ensure that the commissions – between club and player – do not exceed 6%.

It is precisely on the limits to commissions that agents have the greatest doubts. With the new rule, a prosecutor could charge his client with only 3% of the salary, which would be borne by the player himself, and another 3% would be paid by the acquiring club. A second option – in this case much more advantageous – would be to charge a commission instead equal to 10% of the price of the transfer to the transferring club. However, the agent could only benefit from one of these two possibilities.

It now remains to understand if in the case the agents will move before the Court of Justice of the EU – in a path similar to that of the Super League – to determine whether the law goes against the law of the free market and the free movement of capital and services. . A new confrontation seems to be upon us.