the new film born from the Netflix / Happy Madison agreement with Adam Sandler

The agreement between Adam Sandler And Netflix it has clearly been successful for both sides. When the comedian and the streaming service first struck a deal, it’s huge news for such a unique deal, but it’s just the normal state of doing business now. These movies are even getting sequels now. This is despite the fact that most of these films are not seen as shows “excelled“. And now the new joint Netflix / Happy Madison is here with Home Team.

It doesn’t appear that Adam Sandler himself is actually in this, but it is his company that has created this rather unusual story, with Kevin James in the shoes of the real coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton, but in a traditional style comedy Sandler. It’s a bizarre movie set, and the internet hasn’t overlooked that fact.

Here are the details about the film and the plot

“Kevin James and Taylor Lautner team up for HOME TEAM, based on the true story of New Orleans Saints manager Sean Payton. Taking the field on January 28th. “ this is the tweet on the official profile.

Home Team comes to life from an event that really happened, we talk about the suspension of Sean Payton from the NFL for a year after it was discovered that the Saints had a “rewards“In which players would be paid bonuses for eliminating opposing players from the game, turning that year of suspension into a comedy with Kevin James.

On the one hand, we wouldn’t see films like these if we dealt with it Adam Sandler / Netflix it was clearly not a success, partly because people are watching these movies. At the same time, other people think the film is so bad that they wonder if it was really worth bringing it to the platform.