the new film by George Clooney and Julia Roberts — Radio Concierto Chile

George Clooney and Julia Roberts they took their time to get the perfect shot for your next movie Ticket to Paradise.

Difficulties

Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, recently joked with The New York Times that a single kiss between their characters, divorced parents who come together to try to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married, took “like six months”.

“It took 79 shots of us laughing and then one shot of us kissing,” Roberts assured. Clooney replied: “Well, we had to get it right.”

the trailer

Ticket to Paradiseis written and directed by the director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Ol Parker. According to Clooney, Clooney the film was “clearly written for julia and me“and that their characters’ names were originally Georgia and Julian.

The advance of Ticket to Paradise shows the divorced couple, played by the Oscar winners, wreaking havoc in Bali in his attempts to prevent his daughter from marrying. “Our daughter is marrying a guy she just met, millions of miles from her house. She’s throwing her career away,” says Clooney’s character to a stranger sitting between him and his ex (Roberts) on a flight. Roberts’ character then says: “Just like her mother did, I’m the only one who can stop her. She doesn’t listen to him.”

“I haven’t really done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day, I haven’t had the success that Julia had in that genre, but I read it and thought: ‘Well, if Jules is up for it, I think this could be fun.’Clooney said in the interview.

Roberts told The Times that the film “somehow only made sense with George, just based on our chemistry”. The friends previously worked together on Ocean’s Eleven Y Money Monster from 2016.

“We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we’re going to go into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so we have that going for us,” the actress said.

The movie It opens on October 21 this year.






