The new film by Julia Roberts and George Clooney

After the successful saga Ocean’s Eleven, the sequel Ocean’s Twelve and the thriller Money Monster – The other side of money, Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back on set again with a romantic and wild comedy in the name of the unexpected. The new film, entitled Ticket to Paradise, tells the story of a couple of divorced parents, Clooney and Roberts, who suddenly find themselves complicit when it comes to joining their daughter in Bali to try and stop her from getting married.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back on set again with the comedy Ticket to Paradise. Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

To announce the return to the set of the couple of best friends, five years after their last film together, were the same actors in a funny curtain. During George Clooney’s connection with the Jimmy Kimmel Live show for the promotion of his film The Tender Bar, now in the halls, Julia Roberts made a fleeting appearance in serial robbery version with a lot of dark glasses and an impassive expression. “Oh my God, wow,” Kimmel exclaimed when Roberts appeared in a chair alongside Clooney. “George, I don’t know if you’re aware of it, but there’s a woman sitting next to you,” joked the comedian, as Clooney pretended not to notice anything. “Maybe it was just a hallucination. She looked like Julia Roberts though,” adds the presenter, after the actress exits the frame.

A nice gag that confirms the splendid relationship between George Clooney and Julia Roberts and that promises many fun surprises in them new movie together. The actors have recently moved to Australia, where they will shortly begin filming accompanied by their respective families. George left with his wife Amal Ramzi Alamuddin, a human rights lawyer, and their 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. Julia is with her husband Danny Moder, director of photography, and their three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, aged 16, and Henry, aged 13.

