The new film by Sandra Oh from Grey’s Anatomy that will arrive on the Disney + platform

Sandra Oh, the interpreter of Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, continues to take firm steps towards her goal of diversifying her career and transcending the iconic character of the medical drama. The actress will play a new film that will come to Disney +.

February 24, 2022 10:04 a.m.

Grey’s Anatomy is just hours away from premiering the second half of season 18 of via the broadcast network ABCand while fans pay attention to the outcome of Owen’s story (Kevin McKidd) who is on the brink of an abyss, the former star of the series sandra ohIt never ceases to amaze viewers.

Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh to Star in New Animated Movie

Sandra Oh is not only one of the interpreters most loved by Grey’s Anatomy fans, but also her character the iconic Cristina Yang, who was in the medical drama for ten seasons. Despite the fact that she left almost a decade ago, she hasn’t managed to make viewers forget that she once played the cardiothoracic surgeon and best friend of Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo).

As is known, Sandra Oh is currently triumphing in the series killing eve, the BBC series that is culminating with its fourth season. Now, the actress will venture into a totally different facet than what she has done so far. It’s about her role in the new movie Disney pixar, “Turning Red“.

In the new production, Sandra Oh will play an overprotective mother who has the difficult task of making her daughter understand why when she gets excited she turns into a huge red panda. According to the synopsis, the fact that she worries about her daughter, perhaps excessively, will cause her to have a serious communication problem that could be decisive within the plot of the film.

Sandra Oh has a leading role in Turning Red, the new Disney + animated movie

The film centers on a teenage girl named Mei Lee (voiced by the newcomer Rosalie Chiang) and her relationship with her overbearing mother Ming, who is Sandra Oh’s character in the film, which will be set in the early 2000s, when boy bands were the main point of connection between teenage girls.

Pixar’s newest movie, Turning Red, is just weeks away from premiering on the streaming platform. Disney+, and it seems this will be another excellent animated production. Sandra Oh embarked on this project, while her most recent series of Netflix, TheChair, apparently it was canceled by the transmitter.