the new film with Keanu Reeves arrives at the cinema

The fourth installment of the saga will debut in the cinema starting from January 1, 2022. Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, the second trailer has been released that leaves fans with bated breath.

What awaits us with the new Matrix movie

The film first came out in 1999, completely revolutionizing what until then was meant as action and science fiction movies.

He had a major cultural impact which involved several generations, expanding over the years and shining with a light that, despite the criticisms received, never intended to go out.

Numerous works refer to the adventures of Neo (Keanu Reeves) e Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and two sequels were produced: Matrix Reloaded (2003), and Matrix Revolutions released a few months later, thus forming a trilogy.

The sequels also recorded a major box office success, but unlike the first film, which was awarded with 4 oscar awards, these had received harsh criticism from the cinema and from the public, who considered the plots too unlikely and surreal.

The Wachowski sisters, directors of the whole trilogy, had expressed the desire not to continue with other films, until the 20 August 2019 Warner Bros announced the release of Matrix Resurrections with Lana Wachowski, this time without her sister Lilly.

In the cast we find again Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their respective roles, to which they are added Yahya Abdul-Mateen (Black Manta in Acquaman), Jonathan Groff (star of Glee and Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (How i met you Mother) and many other actors who make up an exceptional cast.

The trailer released shows more details on the plot, so much so that it is not recommended for lovers of the saga who do not want any kind of spoilers, and also reveals some roles of the new characters.

Waiting to find out if the fourth film in the saga will be a success, or if it will instead receive the disappointment it had with the sequels, it cannot be denied that Matrix remains a cornerstone of the history of cinema, with the narration of protagonists and events that have become iconic over time.

This gives hope that the latest release will be able to wink at fans, offering a mind-blowing return to the emotions of the first film, with a presentation that intrigues a lot.

The official synopsis of the film in fact reads “In a world where there are two realities – the everyday and what lies beneath the surface – Thomas Anderson will have to choose whether to follow the white rabbit once again. Choice is the only way to be in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than before. “

