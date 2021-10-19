The new films and TV series of phase 4 of the MCU: here are all the dates

It can be quite complicated to keep track of the films and TV series coming from Marvel: the news follows one another, and information continues to arrive, for example, on the casting of Secret Invasion, whispers about a fourth Captain America movie and the second season of Loki. Indeed, there is talk of a spin-off of WandaVision dedicated to Agatha, the character of Kathryn Hahn. In short, let’s try to make some order …

We’ve done our best to pull the strings of all upcoming Marvel projects, all those related to the MCU. From the movies to the series that we will see on Disney + (click here to subscribe to the platform), here is everything that awaits us on the horizon.

What are the Marvel movies coming out?

For those who prefer a “hard and pure” list, here’s a full list:

Eternals (November 5, 2021)

Hawkeye (Disney +, November 24, 2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

Ms. Marvel (Disney +, 2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney +, 2022)

The Marvels (February 17, 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023)

Moon Knight (Disney +, TBD)

She-Hulk (Disney +, TBD)

Secret Invasion (Disney +, TBD)

Blade (TBD)

Deadpool 3 (TBD)

Fantastic Four (TBD)

I Am Groot (Disney +, TBD)

Armor Wars (Disney +, TBD)

Ironheart (Disney +, TBD)

Echo (Disney +, TBD)

Wakanda Series (Disney +, TBD)

Captain America 4 (TBD)

Loki Season 2 (Disney +, TBD)

What If …? Season 2 (Disney +, TBD)

WandaVision / Agatha Spin-Off (Disney +, TBD)

Here are the projects already defined and on which the creatives of Marvel are working.

Eternals (November 5, 2021)

The next content of Phase 4 will be Marvel’s Eternals, with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Gemma Chan, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film will also star Kit Harington as Dane Whitman (known in the comics as Black Knight).

Hawkeye (Disney +, November 24, 2021)

Jeremy Renner returns in this one original series produced for Disney +, which will also bring Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop to our screens. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and the new Alaqua Cox, who will play Maya Lopez. Florence Pugh will also be featured in the series, again as Yelena Belova after her debut in Black Widow. At the helm, Rhys Thomas with Bert & Bertie as director.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)

After a few weeks of discussion, Sony and Marvel found ways to ensure Peter Parker’s return to the MCU. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce this third wall-climbing film alongside Spider-Man veteran Amy Pascal, with Tom Holland once again ready to don the costume. The new deal between Sony and Marvel is rumored to allow Spider-Man to appear in a further film, but there are no details on that.

In this film, arriving at the end of the year, we will find Jamie Foxx in the role of Electro later The Amazing Spider-Man 2, while Alfred Molina will again be the Doctor Octopus. The rumors that chased each other throughout the making of the film also spoke of the presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, ready to reinterpret their versions of Spider-Man, as well as Kirsten Dunst as Mary-Jane: a scenario that would be consistent with the recent openings to the multiverse and which would help generate a crossover of epic proportions.

Doctor Strange in the Universe of Madness (May 6, 2022)

This sequel will see Benedict Cumberbatch return to wearing the Dr. Strange cloak, and Elizabeth Olson will accompany him as the Scarlet Witch. In addition to the two protagonists, we will find Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor, directly from the first film. They will be joined by Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, one of the most popular characters among comic book fans. The events of WandaVision will be the introduction to Multiverse of Madness, and the plot will also tie into the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland. Scott Derrickson should have directed the film, but there is talk of a departure due to “creative differences”. The good news is that Marvel has brought in Sam Raimi to replace him.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

In Thor: Love and Thunder we will find Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman (in the role of a female Thor!) and Christian Bale, who will play the “bad” Gorr, the slaughterer of gods. Directed by the highly acclaimed Taika Waititi for what looks like a sort of Avengers 5, given the importance of the cast involved. Russel Crowe will also be in the game: he will play Zeus.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

Black Panther 2 it has a release date and a definitive name, but with the sad and sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman, it is difficult to speculate how director Ryan Coogler (returning from the first film) will handle the situation. Kevin Feige stated that it is not intended to replace Boseman, and that the actor will not be recreated in CGI.

Ms. Marvel (Disney +, 2022)

Coming to Disney +, this series will focus on Kamala Khan, the first Muslim superhero created by Marvel. Iman Vellani will play the character, a sixteen-year-old American of Pakistani origins who grew up in New Jersey. Here is how she is described by Marvel: “An excellent student, an avid gamer and a voracious author of fan fiction. She has a special affinity for superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. Kamala, however, struggles to integrate, both in school and in the house … at least until he gets his superpowers, just like the heroes he’s always admired Life is easier with superpowers, isn’t it?

The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. The episodes will be directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. “

The Guardians of the Galaxy – Christmas Special (Disney +, late 2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy will return in this Christmas special, with James Gunn at the helm. Gunn confirmed that this special is placed among the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and the third film dedicated to the Guardians.

The Marvels (February 17, 2023)

Captain Marvel 2, which has now been renamed to The Marvels, is in the works, with Nia DaCosta directing. Teyonah Parris will play an adult Monica Rambeau, shoulder to shoulder with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, and in the film we will also see Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, a point of union with the series. Ms. Marvel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

At some point, before James Gunn was – temporarily – fired, Guardians Vol. 3 should have been the first – or one of the first – Phase 4 movies. Now that the deck has been shuffled, and Gunn is busy on The Suicide Squad for DC, we will have to wait a while before we can meet the Guardians again.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023)

The third Ant-Man film will be directed by Peyton Reed and will see the return of the original cast: Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne / Wasp, Michael Douglas reprising his role as Dr. Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer will again play Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton will bring Cassie Lang to the screen and we will find Jonathan Majors and his Kang the conqueror.

Moon Knight (Disney +, TBD)

Moon Knight is another series destined for Disney +. The plot tells the story of Marc Spector, a mercenary fallen and resurrected by the Egyptian god Khonshu. Oscar Isaac will be the protagonist: this is how Marvel describes the plot.

“Directed by Mohamed Diab, this action-packed adventure will show the story of a vigilante struggling with a dissociative disorder, confused about his identity.”

She-Hulk (Disney +, TBD)

Another series for Disney +: She-Hulk puts lawyer Jennifer Walters, who specializes in superhero legal cases, in the spotlight. The protagonist will be played by Tatiana Maslany, with Mark Ruffalo again as Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tim Roth ready to bring Abomination back to the screen. The series will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao writing the script.

Secret Invasion (Disney +, TBD)

Variety said in September 2020 that Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury in a new MCU series for Disney +, starring Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) to take on the role of screenwriter and executive producer. Kevin Feige confirmed the series in December 2020, and announced that Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel will return to play the Skrull Talos. in this adaptation of one of the most iconic Marvel comic stories. We will find out how the Skrulls infiltrated the earth, and among the protagonists we will also find Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.