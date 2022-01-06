the new flyer for January is online with offers and discounts to save

Also in January the GameStop flyer returns with discounts and offers on video games, consoles, accessories and of course gadgets and merchandising, figurines, Funko Pop !, board and card games. All you need to have fun during the cold winter days … saving money.

Let’s start by reporting the return of the Winter Promo until February 16, among the active online promotions we find 20% discount on a selection of new and used games and accessories, as well as the ability to buy two games and pay the cheapest only 5 euros, an offer valid only in GameStop stores.

The PlayStation offers cannot be missing, in this case we point out the promotion on the Pulse 3D wireless headphones with PSN Gift Card from 10 euros on offer at 99.98, from GameStop it is also possible book the new colored covers for PS5 and the DualSense controllers of the Galaxy series in purple, pink and blue. Also offers on PS4 bundles with PlayStation 4 500 GB and UEFA EURO 2020 controller kit at 299.98 euros, same price for PlayStation VR with PlayStation Camera, VR Worlds and PlayStation Store Gift Card from 5 euros. The super-evaluation on PlayStation 4 continues until February 2: bring your used PS4 Slim or Fat to the store and receive 150 euros cash, which rises to 200 euros for PS4 PRO.

On the Xbox discounts and offers front, we point out the availability in the store and online of Gift Cards for the Xbox Store and prepaid cards for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox LIVE Gold subscriptions, as well as discounts on accessories with Microsoft’s wireless stereo headphones sold for 49.98 euros and Elite Series S controller at 159.98 euros, also available a wide range of Xbox controllers in various colors starting from 60.99 euros. Also on offer is the Nacon MG-X Holder bundled with a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for 99.98 euros, the ideal solution for those who want to play on the move via the Cloud with games from the Xbox catalog. Only from GameStop can you subscribe to Xbox All Access, the subscription that allows you to buy an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X console with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription included from 24.99 euros per month for 24 months.

Turning instead to Nintendo offers, January is a particularly rich month of offers for Switch owners, who will be able to purchase a large number of games at a discounted price. A few examples? Animal Crossing New Horizons, Just Dance 2022, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Metroid Dread, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and Super Mario Odyssey costs 49.98 euros each while 51 Classic Games has a price of 29.98 euros, Big Brain Academy Challenge Between Minds it can be purchased instead at the promotional price of 30.98 euros, offers valid only until January 16. Discounts also on pre-orders: by purchasing Pokemon Shining Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl and booking Pokemon Arceus Legends you will pay a total of 99.98 euros for two games, also we point out that Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy coming out in March can be booked at 49.98 euros.

At GameStop you will also find one huge selection of digital content such as prepaid cards for subscriptions a Netflix, Spotify and DAZN, credits to spend in the most famous games such as Fortnite, League of Legends and Roblox, as well as cards for Steam, Google Play, Twitch, App Store, Crunchyroll and the Zalando Gift Card, Nike Store, Amazon and Volagratis.

The month of January will also see the arrival of a huge wave of merchandising like the new Funko Pop! of the Matrix, Star Wars and Dragon Ball, the Banpresto figurines of Dragon Ball Z and Demon Slaye, the Monopoly of Roblox, the new series of Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh collectible cards and gadgets such as mugs, backpack, hats and much more to discover online and in store.