the new flyer has arrived with lots of games at a discounted price!

How to start 2022 in the best way? Simple taking advantage of the new offers of GameStop published in the new flyer, the first of the new year.

And for a great start we point out that you can find it online at this address hundreds of games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch discounted by 20%. Among the titles on offer you can also find quite recent titles such as:

A Plague Tale Innocence

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Back 4 Blood

Chernobylite

Chorus

Deathloop

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition

Guilty Gear Strive

Hell Let Loose

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Life is Strange True Colors

Lost Judgment

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries

Monopoly Madness

Rims Racing

Tales of Arise

The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim Anniversary Edition

WRC 10

These are just some of the more than 1,000 titles that you can find among the GameStop offers at a discounted price of 20%. You can consult them all and buy them online at this address.

If that’s not enough, you can also find offers in the shop. By purchasing two titles, the least expensive will be automatically discounted by 5 euros. Furthermore, always in the stores you can also find the best gaming accessories with a 20% discount.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: GameStop