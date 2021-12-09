the new flyer leaks online

Also Euronics is ready to embrace the Christmas offers. The flyer was leaked online today and will be active from tomorrow, Friday 10 December, to 31 December, in some points of sale of the distribution chain, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Is called “Below cost Winter Party” the flyer available in the Dimo ​​Group stores in Valle D’Aosta, Piedmont and Liguria.

Among smartphones, the 128 gigabyte iPhone 12 can be purchased for 849 Euros, 40 Euro less than the 899 Euro list, while the 64 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini goes up to 649 Euro, with a saving of 70 Euro. Among the other smartphones, however, we point out Oppo Find X3 Neo at 529.90 euros, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at 349 euros and the Galaxy A52s at 399.90 euros.

Also interesting are the discounts on notebooks: the LG Gram goes to 1299 Euro, with a saving of 500 Euro compared to the 1799 Euro list. The 256 gigabyte MacBook Airinstead, it is offered at 999 euros, 160 euros less than the 1159 euros imposed by the manufacturer.

The complete list of offers can be consulted directly through this address. As always, we recommend that you consult the store locator on the Euronics official website to check if the store closest to you adheres to the offers.