The new Ford Mondeo is for China only

THE FIFTH IS NOT FOR US – The fifth generation of the sedan Ford Mondeo it is a matter of fact. The American company has in fact published on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology the images of the model that should be dedicated only to the local market and therefore not arrive in Europe, where in March 2022 the production of the current generation will cease. .

JOINT VENTURE – Intended to arrive in the second quarter of 2022, the new Ford Mondeo, known internally as the CD542 project, will be produced in Chongqing as part of a joint venture with Changan. Compared to the current one, the aesthetic is completely different and has many points in common with the recent one Ford Evos, another model destined for the Chinese market, with which Mondeo shares most of the components. The newcomer is a classic three-volume sedan 493cm long, 187cm wide and 150cm high.

A MEGA SCREEN – The interior of the Ford Mondeo provide for the presence of a dashboard that houses a 1.1-meter wide display, consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 27-inch touchscreen in charge of the multimedia system on which the new Ford UX Sync + 2.0 system runs, enriched by a software package developed by Baidu. There is no shortage of updates via the internet and the driving assistance system compliant with level 2.

THE ENGINES – The new Ford Mondeo it is based on Ford’s C2 platform, which is the same as the current Focus, and will be combined with the 1.5 and 2-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol engines, the latter with an output of up to 238 hp. A plug-in hybrid variant is also planned, details of which have yet to be revealed.