The new Fortnite free for a short time, redeem it here

Battle Pass for the new Fortnite has gone free from this moment, Epic Games has just launched an incredible promotion.

Epic Games to the rescue, the company that develops and sells video games around the world has as its main goal to grow and is doing it great. You cannot make any mistakes right now and in this sense the upper floors of the platform are doing everything to try to create a place of honor among the preferences of gamers. And to do this, initiatives are continued to create loyalty among gamers, so that they can continue to shop and stay on the store and in the games developed and distributed by Epic Games.

But what interests us today are the many video games that are developed by Epic Games or that are present on its store. The most famous and profitable is undoubtedly Fortnite, the battle royale that rewrote the rules of free-to-play with in-game purchasing mechanics specialized in skins and aesthetic embellishments, changing the history of modern gaming.

And to continue to be on the crest of the wave, the store offers free games every week.

Free games Epic Games, Rogue Company Epic Pack arrives

For this week, Epic Games has decided to give all subscribers to its platform something very interesting, trying to satisfy a large part of the user.

We remind you that in this sense, as you all know by now, Epic Games gives away video games to everyone every week. To be able to redeem free Epic Games games you just need to have an account, and then officially register on the platform. At that point, wait for the active promotion and download the games in question. The redeemed video games will be ours forever, so we talk about real full and free games which can be redeemed every week.

