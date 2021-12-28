Tech

The new free anti-FIFA UFL has a debut date: it will be a live event

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

When will we see UFL gameplay, the new free anti-FIFA? The announcement arrived via social media a few days before the end of 2021.

UFL, the new free football video game that has FIFA and PES dominance in its sights, finally has a debut date. This is not the release itself, for which the times do not seem to be ripe enough yet, but a first taste of its gameplay. Strikerz, the Swedish software house that takes care of the project, made it known with a tweet and a short video on the official social networks of the title.

UFL, the new “anti-FIFA” –

Since its unveiling at last Gamescom, UFL has managed to attract a good number of players who are tired of the somewhat stale dynamics of competitors in the football gaming space. The premise of gratuity – the game can be downloaded for the main platforms at no cost – it gave an important boost to the project, even if something is still missing to convince the most skeptical, who observe in particular that it is a first work for the developer (not in possession of the know-how and tools of EA or Konami). That something is a first look at the gameplay, to understand how the title will work and what will be the level of quality that we can expect in front of the most famous competitors.

The gameplay date –

An initial response in this sense will come on January 27, when Strikerz will unveil the game for the first time not with a simple trailer but with sequences played controller in hand, in the frame of an event that will be broadcast live. For now, no coordinates of the broadcast have been given – where it will be held, for example, although it is assumed that the answer to this question is Twitch, and at what time of January 27 – but the promise that the demonstration would take place in January is meanwhile has been maintained. The hope is that more details will be added than the (few) disclosed so far and that, perhaps, we will miss a release date of the full title or a demo to concretely test the possibilities that UFL really undermine FIFA and PES – now eFootball .

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Xiaoxin Pad Pro), super offer for the tablet with 11.5-inch OLED display

November 25, 2021

a remake in Unreal Engine 5 is the goal of Project Freeman, in video – Nerd4.life

5 days ago

Current account, the “Brata” malware that steals all your money with a text message – Libero Quotidiano

3 weeks ago

here’s how to update it to always have it perfect

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button